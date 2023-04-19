Left Menu

Avalanche warning issued for 5 districts in J-K

"Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," the official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:53 IST
Avalanche warning issued for 5 districts in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for 5 districts during the next 24 hours. "Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," the official statement said.

"People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders," JKDMA said. Earlier in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued. Baramulla police stated that three teams, comprising 21 foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing. On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023