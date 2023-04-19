Himachal to promote drone technology in a big way: CM Sukhu

Drone technology would be promoted in Himachal Pradesh for rapid growth and increasing efficiency of all sectors, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Wednesday as he underscored vital roles the unmanned aerial vehicle can perform ranging from health service delivery to crime control.

Drones would be useful in reaching the remotest areas of the state given its difficult topography, he said. ''This is one of the biggest reasons why they are more suited for hilly states like Himachal Pradesh,'' the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

''Though the drone policy of the state was framed way back, much is to be done to fully adopt and give practical shape to it,'' he said, adding that rescue operations could be conducted more efficiently with the help of drones.

The state government is also seriously considering how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology, Sukhu said. ''This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors''.

Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector and would also be beneficial in mining, law enforcement, agriculture, horticulture, constriction work, crime control, logistics, surveillance, forest and wildlife, the chief minister added.

