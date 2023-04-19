Left Menu

Himachal to promote drone technology in a big way: CM Sukhu

Drone technology would be promoted in Himachal Pradesh for rapid growth and increasing efficiency of all sectors, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Wednesday as he underscored vital roles the unmanned aerial vehicle can perform ranging from health service delivery to crime control.Drones would be useful in reaching the remotest areas of the state given its difficult topography, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:08 IST
Himachal to promote drone technology in a big way: CM Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Drone technology would be promoted in Himachal Pradesh for rapid growth and increasing efficiency of all sectors, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Wednesday as he underscored vital roles the unmanned aerial vehicle can perform ranging from health service delivery to crime control.

Drones would be useful in reaching the remotest areas of the state given its difficult topography, he said. ''This is one of the biggest reasons why they are more suited for hilly states like Himachal Pradesh,'' the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

''Though the drone policy of the state was framed way back, much is to be done to fully adopt and give practical shape to it,'' he said, adding that rescue operations could be conducted more efficiently with the help of drones.

The state government is also seriously considering how the services of various government departments could be expedited by adding modern technology, Sukhu said. ''This will also benefit the people at large as the technology will also play a pivotal role in health and other sectors''.

Drones can also be used to spread micronutrients in the agriculture sector and would also be beneficial in mining, law enforcement, agriculture, horticulture, constriction work, crime control, logistics, surveillance, forest and wildlife, the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023