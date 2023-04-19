Agri Minister Tomar launches portal, mobile app for seed traceability

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday launched a portal and mobile application for seed traceability and authentication, a move aimed at curbing sale of spurious seeds.

According to an official statement, Tomar launched the SATHI (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory) portal and mobile App, a centralised online system for seed traceability, authentication and inventory designed to deal with the challenges of seed production, quality seed identification and seed certification.

It has been developed by the NIC in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture on the theme of 'Uttam Beej – Samriddh Kisan'.

Tomar said the Centre is constantly trying to overcome the challenges and difficulties faced by the agriculture sector through various schemes and programmes.

SATHI portal is an important step in this direction and will prove to be a revolutionary step in the field of agriculture, he added.

Tomar said agriculture is of great importance to India and its importance has increased in the changing scenario.

''Earlier, we had only the aim of fulfilling our needs in agriculture, but at present the expectations of the world are also increasing from India. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to help feed the world while dealing with all the challenges of agriculture, climate change etc,'' Tomar said.

Tomar said seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and irrigation play a major role in agriculture.

Inferior quality or spurious seeds causes loss to the farmers, and also affects the agricultural production of the country, the minister said.

It has been said from time to time that we should devise such a system so that the market of spurious seeds is checked and quality seeds reach the farmers.

The minister said the first phase of SATHI portal has just been launched. He directed the officials to ensure that the second phase does not take long.

Efforts should be made to increase awareness so that the farmers get full benefit from it, he added.

There will be a QR code under this system, through which the seeds can be traced.

Training should be imparted through Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendras and state governments.

He urged all the states to join the Seed Traceability System.

The portal will ensure quality assurance system, identify the source of seed in the seed production chain. The system will consist of integrated seven verticals of the seed chain - Research Organisation, Seed Certification, Seed Licensing, Seed Catalogue, Dealer to Farmer Sales, Farmer Registration and Seed DBT.

Seeds with valid certification can only be sold by valid licensed dealers to centrally registered farmers who will receive subsidy through DBT directly into their pre-validated bank accounts.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Joint Secretary (Seed) Pankaj Yadav and other officers were present in the programme.

