L-G VK Saxena distributes appointment letters to 1500 newly recruited Delhi Govt officials

Delhi LG VK Saxena on Wednesday gave away appointment letters to 1,500 newly appointed government officers, including 324 Principals in Education Department, stated an official release. The Directorate of Education alone accounted for as many as 861 new recruitments, whereas in Delhi Fire Services 500 fresh appointments have been made. A number of selected candidates are women, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.

"Today's function was organised by the Services Department of Govt. of NCT of Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, within less than 60 days of a first-ever such function held on 24.02.2023, wherein Lt. Governor had handed over appointment letters to newly selected appointees in various departments / local bodies / autonomous bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Chief Secretary, Delhi, Heads of various departments / local bodies / autonomous bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion," read an official release. Speaking on the occasion, the L-G congratulated the newly recruited government servants and emphasised that the government job is not only a source of livelihood for themselves and their families but it is a committed responsibility to serve society with utmost dedication, honesty and transparency.

Addressing the audience, Saxena said he has constantly been emphasising the need to augment the manpower in Delhi by recruitment on a permanent basis against the posts lying vacant for a long time in GNCTD. "It was the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to end Adhocism in government departments and provide opportunities to deserving candidates selected in a fair and transparent manner," he said.

The L-G stated that it would not only provide increased job opportunities to youth but at the same time it also ensures the availability of required manpower for the overall development of Delhi at large. He further informed the audience that he has been personally monitoring the recruitment process to fill up the permanent vacancies in GNCTD at various levels and due to concerted efforts made by the departments concerned and a transparent recruitment system having been put in place, it has been possible to fill up more than 15,000 posts in last 10 months.

He added that a large number of posts of Principals in the Education department has been lying vacant since 2010-2011 and no action in this regard was taken. "As of now, 324 Principals have been recruited through UPSC, which in itself is a significant and landmark achievement. He also urged the newly appointed principals to work with full dedication to creating a robust education system in Delhi," he said.

He further informed the audience that appointment of more than 500 PGT and TGT has also been made to strengthen the Education Department. Apart from appointments made in Education department, vacant posts in Delhi Fire Service, FSL, DTC and Planning Departments have also been filled on priority.

He further informed that filling up vacant posts on a permanent basis will continue to remain his priority and the remaining vacant posts will be filled up at the earliest. The L-G also appreciated the efforts made by the Delhi chief secretary and his team in this connection. The chief secretary also congratulated the newly recruited government servants for their success in competitive exams and told them that now it is expected that they will work with great enthusiasm and a positive frame of mind as government servants. (ANI)

