Left Menu

Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of all accused

Link Metropolitan Magistrate extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and other accused till May 3. The accused persons were produced in court after the expiry of their judicial custody.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:17 IST
Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of all accused
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and five other accused, including his father and two cousins, in the Nikki Yadav murder case for the next 14 days. Link Metropolitan Magistrate extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and other accused till May 3. The accused persons were produced in court after the expiry of their judicial custody.

Sahil was arrested on February 14 for allegedly murdering Nikki, his live-in partner. Others were also arrested by the Crime Branch later during the course of the investigation. Delhi police arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Amar and Lokesh after interrogation.

"During the interrogation, the accused Sahil disclosed that the deceased asked him not to marry another girl as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020. The claimed to be Sahil's wife and not a live-in partner", said the police. According to the police, the deceased kept asking the accused not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another woman on February 10, this year. Following this, Sahil hatched a conspiracy to kill Nikki, police said.

The police added, "Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered Nikki Yadav and informed the other co-accused persons about it the same day -- February 10, 2023. Sahil and his family then went ahead with his marriage ceremony." According to reports, Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki as she was pressuring him to back out of the marriage fixed by his family. After the murder of Nikki Yadav, the accused went on to marry another girl, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023