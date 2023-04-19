Left Menu

Ukraine's military accuses Russia of 'provocation' over Bakhmut incident

A Ukrainian military spokesperson accused Moscow on Wednesday of a "provocation" after Russian proxy forces said Ukrainian forces had blown up four buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, killing 20 civilians. "Ukrainian service members absolutely adhere to all rules and doctrines of war fighting (and) never violate either national nor international law, especially regarding civilians."

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:22 IST
Ukraine's military accuses Russia of 'provocation' over Bakhmut incident

A Ukrainian military spokesperson accused Moscow on Wednesday of a "provocation" after Russian proxy forces said Ukrainian forces had blown up four buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, killing 20 civilians. Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted an unnamed source in the Russian-backed "power structures" of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as saying Ukrainian forces had blown up the buildings as they pulled back from the outskirts of Bakhmut.

"This is another Russian information provocation with the goal of ... distracting (attention) from the crimes of the Wagner terrorist organisation," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a military spokesperson, told Reuters, referring to the Wagner private military company fighting alongside Russian forces. "Ukrainian service members absolutely adhere to all rules and doctrines of war fighting (and) never violate either national nor international law, especially regarding civilians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023