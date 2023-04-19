Indian mountaineer goes missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

A mountaineer from Rajasthan has been missing from Mount Annapurna in Nepal since Monday, said Rajasthan's Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna on Wednesday. The mountaineer has been identified as Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishanganj, Ajmer district, Rajasthan.

Chandna wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about the missing report of Anuraj and also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to speed up the search operation for Anurag. In his letter to CM Gehlot, Chandna wrote, "Anurag Malu resident of Kishangarh District Ajmer (Rajasthan) Mountaineer went to Mount Annapurna, Himalaya Range, Nepal, from where he went missing since April 17."

"According to the organizers of the expedition, the last location of Anurag was between Camp No.-3 and Camp No.-2," added the letter Chandna. The Minister further requested CM Gehlot to speed up the search operation of Anurag with the consultation of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Minister wrote, "I request you to speed up the search operation of Anurag Malu, after contacting the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs." Earlier on Tuesday, authorities rescued five climbers, including record-setting Indian climber Baljeet Kaur, from the high camps of Mount Annapurna. She went missing above Camp IV of Mount Annapurna and was rescued from an elevation of 7363 metres. (ANI)

