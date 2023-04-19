Left Menu

Moradabad: Fire breaks out at cloth godown, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:35 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in a cloth godown in the Bhojpur area of Moradabad, officials informed on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far.

"A fire broke out in the West Cloth godown in the Thana Bhojpur area of Moradabad which engulfed the entire area," an official said. One fire tender is at the spot to douse flames.

As per visuals, a huge cloud of smoke was seen going up in the sky due to the high flames of the fire. Further details are awaited.

Earlier a fire broke out in a factory in the Swadeshi Compound Industry area of Ghaziabad on Sunday late evening. No casualties were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

