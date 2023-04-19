Left Menu

Dutch landscape shifts with North Sea wind farms, onshore hubs

And data published this month by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) showed Dutch greenhouse gas emissions were down 9% in 2022 from 2021, or 30% below 1990 levels, putting the country on track to meet a goal of a 55% reduction by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:47 IST
Dutch landscape shifts with North Sea wind farms, onshore hubs

Onshore substations springing up to receive electricity from its burgeoning North Sea wind farms are triggering rapid change in the electrical infrastructure landscape of the Netherlands, renowned for its windmills in an earlier era.

After years of lagging behind its European partners, the Netherlands has been increasing its renewable energy production and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. On Wednesday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte toured facilities in the Port of Rotterdam, where huge turbines are being shipped out to sea and incoming high-voltage current is converted for industrial use.

The share of renewable energy in the overall Dutch energy mix is now around 16%, compared with 11% in 2020, when it missed a 14% target it had agreed with the European Union. Dutch renewable electricity generation is now increasing at a faster pace due to growing wind and solar power, with the government targeting 21 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030.

Although fossil fuels such as natural gas for heating still provide most Dutch energy, 53% of the electricity used in March 2023 came from renewable sources, up from 39% in 2022, according to The National Climate Platform. And data published this month by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) showed Dutch greenhouse gas emissions were down 9% in 2022 from 2021, or 30% below 1990 levels, putting the country on track to meet a goal of a 55% reduction by 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023