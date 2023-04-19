Left Menu

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh appointed Military Advisor to National Security Council

The officer is expected to take over his new appointment on April 24, said the officials.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:08 IST
Air Marshal Sandeep Singh appointed Military Advisor to National Security Council
Former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Air Force vice chief and ace fighter pilot, Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, has been appointed the new Military Advisor to National Security Council. He succeeds General Anil Chauhan, who was appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff in October, last year.

"Air Marshal Singh (Retd) has been appointed as the new Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat," an NSCS official said. The officer is expected to take over his new appointment on April 24, said officials.

The officials informed further that Singh retired from IAF on January 31 after a long tenure and is known for his active role in the modernisation of the IAF. He was commissioned into the IAF as a fighter pilot on December 22, 1983. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and National Defence College, he is an Experimental Test Pilot and Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, officials said.

He has flown several aircraft and has nearly 4900 hours of operational and test flying experience on Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, MiG-21, Kiran, AN-32, AVRO, Jaguar and Mirage 2000. He has played a key role in the induction, production and weaponization of the Su-30 MKI aircraft in India, the NSCS officials said. He held several important field assignments in his career including Project Test Pilot of the Su-30 Project Team at Moscow, Commanding Officer of a frontline Su-30MKI Sqn, Chief Test Pilot at ASTE, Commander of two Flying Bases, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plans), Commandant ASTE, Senior Air Staff Officer of Eastern Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

He was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command before taking over as the VCAS, as informed by the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023