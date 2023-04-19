Demand raised for resumption of bullock cart race at Kila Raipur rural games in Punjab

A delegation of Kila Raipur Sports Society on Wednesday met Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and demanded resumption of the bullock cart race at the annual Kila Raipur Rural Olympics in Punjab.

While drawing the minister's attention towards the crucial issue of culture and heritage associated with Punjab and Punjabiyat from the past so many decades, the Society members led by BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said because of the popularity of bullock cart race in Punjab and its historical and cultural significance, 'The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019' was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, after which the Bill was sent to President Droupadi Murmu for assent.

However, till now, the permission has not been received from the Government of India to resume the bullock cart race. The rural games have been organised continuously since 1933 in village Kila Raipur in Ludhiana district, in which a large rural population participates. The games are known all over the world and the most popular of these sports is the bullock cart race, which was banned in 2014 on the order of the Supreme Court on the plea of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals). During their meeting with Thakur, the delegation members urged him for getting the president's assent to 'The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2019'. ''I would also like to bring to your note that this game is played not only in Kila Raipur village (Ludhiana), but also in almost 80 per cent villages of Punjab, which counts to almost 12,000,'' Shergill said.

''Hence, the resumption of the bullock cart race would have a positive impact on not just Kila Raipur, but all those villages in Punjab that are emotionally connected with the game. Also, it is significant to mention that Annadata farmers of the country have more attachment with bullock cart race, who come in lakhs to Kila Raipur Stadium to enjoy the game,'' he told the minister.

Noting that big corporate houses also sponsor these games, he said lakhs of people, including a large number of foreigners, come to enjoy these games. Due to their immense popularity, the Government of India had included these games in the list of Heritage Games in the year 1970, following which an annual grant of Rs 2.5 lakhs, since 1970, is being disbursed by the Union Government for organizing these games, he noted. The Kila Raipur Sports Society has also not received annual grant of Rs 2.5 lakhs given by the Union Government for Heritage Games from the past four years and the delegation urged the minister to look into the issue and release the pending grant.

The minister's office also shared pictures of the delegation. ''Bullock-cart racing is essential to the cultural heritage of over 12,000 villages of Punjab,'' Shergill tweeted, adding that Kila Raipur is known for hosting "Rural Olympics" and bullock-cart racing is essential to preserve their cultural heritage.

