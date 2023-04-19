LG launches Kisan Sampark Abhiyan to ensure effective implementation of agri projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched three major initiatives for the effective implementation of projects in agriculture and allied sectors.

Sinha said that these initiatives will prepare farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities and make farming accessible and profitable in the Union territory. The Lieutenant Governor launched Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, Daksh Kisan (skilling of farmers) and Kisan Sathi (IT dashboard for digitisation of services for farmers) for effective and efficient implementation of projects.

''The three significant initiatives will ensure effective and efficient implementation of projects under holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors,'' Sinha said here.

He said the 4-month long 'Kisan Sampark Abhiyan' with help of PRIs focusing on farmers’ orientation and skilling courses for all interventions will ensure that the meticulous plan reaches the fields and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges, explore new possibilities and make the farming accessible and profitable.

''As many as 10,695 training sessions between April to August 2023 in all 20 districts will bring together the entire farming community and the collective resolve will not only make the scheme an unprecedented success but also provide a new direction to young farmers'' he added.

The holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors has three important dimensions -- economic development, social inclusion and environmental protection -- and this campaign would pay special attention to these for the progress and lasting prosperity of farmers, Sinha said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the UT government's commitment to empowering the farmers of J&K and providing them easy access to productive resources, financial, and technical support and extension services.

''Empowering smallholder farmers is our top priority. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, various steps have been taken to strengthen rural infrastructure, to increase productivity and diversification to higher value crops,'' he said.

The Lt Governor called upon all the stakeholders to come together to ensure the effective implementation of a holistic agriculture development plan.

Keeping in view the agro-climatic condition, we have mapped such areas where there is no irrigation facility, but there is a possibility of growing millet crops, which can ensure good prices to the farmers for their produce. This will also contribute to the millet revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said.

