Left Menu

J-K : Landslide on Pahalgam-Chandanwari road, no casualties reported

"A landslide was caused by torrential rain which led to the blocking of the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari road which was later cleared by District administration Anantnag and Municipal council Pahalgam," an official said.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:37 IST
J-K : Landslide on Pahalgam-Chandanwari road, no casualties reported
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Wednesday which led to the blocking of a road, district officials informed. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

"A landslide was caused by torrential rain which led to the blocking of the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari road which was later cleared by District administration Anantnag and Municipal council Pahalgam," an official said. District authorities further informed that traffic has been restored on the route.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for five districts during the next 24 hours. "Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours," the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023