'Age just a number': Central Kashmir hosts first-of-its-kind sports event for senior citizens

In a first-of-its-kind event, the district administration Budgam, in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports (YSS), Budgam, organised a Senior Citizens Sports Competition at DIET Beerwah. Hundreds of senior citizens -- both men and women -- participated in events including Kabaddi, Tug of War, Chess, Carrom, Skipping Rope, and Hopscotch with full enthusiasm and energy, proving that age is truly just a number.

Various cultural programmes, including skits, were presented by renowned local artists to raise awareness against drugs and other social evils and highlight the importance of sports for a happy and healthy life. The performances also focused on the role of elders and parents towards society and curbing the drug menace with proper guidance and vigil in their wards. Speaking as the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, SF Hamid, highlighted the importance of sports in all age groups to remain both mentally and physically fit. He said the Budgam administration is committed to taking these events to the village level under the ongoing ambitious Khelo-India program to ensure maximum participation of people in sports activities no matter what their age is.

DC Hamid also emphasised that sports not only help to keep us healthy but also keep our youth away from drugs and other social evils. He urged parents to keep a tight vigil on their wards to ensure they remain away from drugs. The overwhelming participation of senior citizens in the competition is a testimony that the people of Budgam are committed to the development and path of prosperity. Senior citizens are an important part of society, having the ability to council and motivate youth to participate in sports, cultural or any adventurous activities, and save them from falling prey to drug abuse.

DYSSO, Budgam, Gurmukh Singh Dutta, while presenting a welcome address on the occasion, appreciated the senior citizens who thronged the venue in good numbers to mark their participation in the competition. "This event has given a message to the younger generation that sports are not only for the young but also for the old," said Dutta.

On occasion, the DC distributed trophies among the participating senior citizens for their exemplary performances in a series of sports disciplines. The senior citizens showed that they still have a competitive spirit and can give younger generations a run for their money. SDM Beerwah, Taufeeq Gazi, Principal DIET, Tehsildar, BDO, AD Planning, Mirwaiz Central Kashmir Moulvi Abdul Latief, and other officers and PRIs were also present at the event, cheering on the participants.

The Senior Citizens Sports Competition in Budgam is a step towards recognising and appreciating the contribution of seniors to society. It also shows that age is not a barrier to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. It is a reminder that the younger generation can learn a lot from their elders about leading a life full of vigor and vitality. (ANI)

