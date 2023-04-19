Left Menu

Lifting of wheat in Haryana mandis tardy: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said lifting of wheat in Haryana mandis is tardy and alleged that the states BJP-JJP government does not miss any opportunity to harass the farmers.Around 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in the mandis so far, but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted by procuring agencies, the former chief minister said.There is tardy wheat lifting in mandis.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:52 IST
Lifting of wheat in Haryana mandis tardy: Hooda
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said lifting of wheat in Haryana mandis is tardy and alleged that the state's BJP-JJP government does not miss any opportunity ''to harass the farmers''.

''Around 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in the mandis so far, but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted by procuring agencies,'' the former chief minister said.

''There is tardy wheat lifting in mandis. The BJP-JJP government does not miss any opportunity to harass the farmers,'' he said, adding that farmers are once again being ''harassed by delay in procurement, lifting and payment''.

''Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. There has been rain in some parts of the state today and due to mismanagement by the government, foodgrains are getting wasted and farmers are suffering huge losses,'' the leader of opposition in the Assembly said here.

Hooda demanded that the government should give the farmers Rs 500 bonus per quintal and a compensation ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per acre for losses to the wheat crop caused by unseasonal rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023