Four persons dead after getting trapped in mound of soil in Chhattisgarh's Koriya

As many as four persons have died including three women after getting trapped into a mound of soil at Banjaridhand village, said Koriya Superintendent of Police (SP) Trilok Bansal on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:03 IST
According to SP Bansal, the tragic mishap took place when the people were digging soil.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

