"It's a noble cause": Haryana chief secretary encourages all govt employees to donate blood

Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal encouraged all the Haryana Government employees to donate their blood as he on Wednesday inaugurated a blood donation camp at Haryana Civil Secretariat here.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:22 IST
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Government organised a blood donation camp at Haryana Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Inaugurating the event, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal encouraged all government employees to come forward and donate blood as it was a "noble cause". "Donating blood is a noble cause. A healthy person should actively participate in charitable work like donating blood. The needy get a new lease of life from the blood donated by the Samaritans," Sanjeev Kaushal said.

Sanjeev Kaushal also interacted with the donors and appreciated them for donating blood. Out of the 125 employees who donated blood during the camp, 100 donors have donated blood for the second time, 20 donors over 15 times and 5 donors more than 40 times. Haryana Government organised this camp in collaboration with the Rotary Blood Bank Society and Blood Society Resource Centre, Chandigarh. On this occasion, Special Secretary, Secretariat Establishment, Samwartak Singh Khangwal, Secretary, Rotary Blood Bank Society, Niti Sarin and other officers were also present. (ANI)

