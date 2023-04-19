Left Menu

CBI registers FIR against 3 Lucknow-based NGOs for violation of FCRA rules

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Indian Development Group (India Chapter) and three other NGOs for allegedly violating the provisions of India's foreign funding rules.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Indian Development Group (India Chapter) and three other NGOs for allegedly violating the provisions of India's foreign funding rules. The three NGOs are IDG India, Appropriate Technology Development Association (ATDA) and Somakhur Institute of Appropriate Technology and Rural Development (SIAT&RD).

The FIR into the matter reads that acting on the complaint from FCRA division of Ministry of Home Affairs a case has been registered against Indian Development Group (India Chapter), Lucknow that received Foreign Contribution of Rs. 2.8 crore and allegedly diverted foreign contribution to three NGOs namely IDG India, Appropriate Technology Development Association (ATDA) and Somakhur Institute of Appropriate Technology and Rural Development (SIAT&RD) (all located in Gandhi Bhawan, Lucknow without permission from Govt of India during the period 1994-95 to 2002-03. The NGOs have committed an offence that falls under violation of FCRA rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

