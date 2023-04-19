Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt asking detailed reports on hooch tragedies in Bihar

Expressing serious concern over the reported hooch tragedy, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report within six weeks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on several deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in various districts of Bihar. Expressing serious concern over the reported hooch tragedy, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report within six weeks.

As many as 22 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Motihari last week. In the notice, the commission asked to include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims, who are hospitalized, and compensation if any, granted to the aggrieved families.

The Commission also asked to inform about the action taken against the delinquent officers, responsible for the tragedy. Issuing the notices, the Commission said, "By the contents of the media report, if true, indicate that the State Government, prima-facie, is not attentive enough in the implementation of its policy of prohibition of sale and consumption of illicit/spurious liquor implemented in Bihar since April 2016."

"The unabated happening of incidents of liquor tragedy of this magnitude is a serious issue causing the violation of rights to life of vulnerable people," added the notice. Highlighting the deaths report in another hooch tragedy in December 2022, the commission wrote, "It may be recalled that in December 2022 also, several deaths were reported in a hooch tragedy in Bihar, and the Commission sent its own team for an on-the-spot investigation into the matter after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports. That case is already under consideration by the Commission."

Over 70 people were killed due to the consumption of spurious liquor at a local joint in the Saran district of Bihar's Chhapra in December 2022. (ANI)

