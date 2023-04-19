Left Menu

Bihar: Second phase of caste-based census begins, to continue till May 15

Informing about the involvement of people in the second phase of the caste-based census, DM Singh said, "All the families are sharing information positively".

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:21 IST
Bihar: Second phase of caste-based census begins, to continue till May 15
Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the caste-based census has started in the State and will continue till May 15, said Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna. The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2, last year, months after the Centre ruled out conducting such an exercise nationally.

The first phase of the caste-based census in Bihar began on January 7 and ended on January 21. Informing about the involvement of people in the second phase of the caste-based census, DM Singh said, "All the families are sharing information positively".

The second phase of the survey will involve gathering data on people from all castes, sub-castes, and socioeconomic conditions backgrounds. The survey, in its second phase, would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores across 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, further spread over 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies. The survey would be completed by May 31, this year.

A caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023