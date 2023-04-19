Left Menu

J-K: One dead, another injured in explosion in Kishtwar

While addressing the mediapersons, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said, "One person died and one sustained minor injuries in an explosion in Simbol village of Kishtwar district. Both brothers had gone to the jungle where they found one abandoned rod-like rusted object which they brought home. They tried to open that object with a piece of steel after which a blast happened and one person died on the spot".

J-K: One dead, another injured in explosion in Kishtwar
SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and one sustained minor injuries in an explosion in Simbol village of Kishtwar district on Wednesday, police officials informed.

"The material they found in the jungle is used in the bottom part of the AK 47 rifle. After finding that material they should have informed us at that moment only so that we could have disposed of the material," he added. The police official further mentioned that an FIR has been registered in this matter and an investigation is underway.

"We have registered an FIR. Our investigation is underway to ensure whether they got this material from someone to use it or they found it by themselves," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

