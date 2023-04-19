Left Menu

Wave of happiness among nomadic people in Jammu and Kashmir due to land allotment policy

Although this policy has not received final approval, Masooda has been prepared, the news of which has spread a wave of happiness among these people. There are a large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir who do not have land and do not have their own houses. The government has formulated a comprehensive policy to allot land to them for the construction of houses under the Indira Awas Yojana.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:29 IST
Wave of happiness among nomadic people in Jammu and Kashmir due to land allotment policy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nomadic and displaced people living in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the proposed land allotment policy of the government. Although this policy has not received final approval, Masooda has been prepared, the news of which has spread a wave of happiness among these people. There are a large number of people in Jammu and Kashmir who do not have land and do not have their own houses. The government has formulated a comprehensive policy to allot land to them for the construction of houses under the Indira Awas Yojana.

According to sources, the rules and regulations of the policy have been finalized and are expected to be approved soon in the Administrative Council meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. It should be noted that the poor people in Jammu and Kashmir were given financial support for the construction of houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana PMAY, but now arrangements will be made to allot land to those who do not have land to build houses. This year, during the anti-encroachment campaign in January-February, the government hasrecovered thousands of kanals of government land from illegal encroachers, a complete list ofwhich has been prepared and its GI tagging has also been done. Out of this land, now a policy has been made to arrange for giving this land to the homeless.

Apart from this, schools, hospitals and other structures for public purposes will be constructed on the reclaimed land. There is no law for allotment of land for the construction of houses to landless people unlike other states and Union Territories which provide for allotment of land to people for expansion of approved houses under PMAY. Now allotment of land has to be done before financial assistance for the construction of houses under PMAY and this decision is widely appreciated. He said that the government is really implementing the slogan of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023