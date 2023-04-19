Left Menu

Large population would be a burden on resources, says LNJP Medical Director after India overtakes China in population

Talking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Officially we are number one. Our population is more than that of China. 68pc of India's population is in the age group of 15-65 years. This means India is a young country and we have huge talent. India is growing holistically not only population-wise but in other areas also. But there are lots of challenges, with a vast population there will be a burden on the resources and employment will be a huge issue."

Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, LNJP Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the UN world population dashboard stated that India has overtaken China to become the most populous nation, Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi, Dr Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said the large population would be a burden on resources. Talking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "Officially we are number one. Our population is more than that of China. 68pc of India's population is in the age group of 15-65 years. This means India is a young country and we have huge talent. India is growing holistically not only population-wise but in other areas also. But there are lots of challenges, with a vast population there will be a burden on the resources and employment will be a huge issue."

According to the United Nations Data, India has now crossed China to become the most populous country in the world The UN world population dashboard stated that India now has 1428.6 million people while China's population stands at 1425.7 million.

This is for the first time that India has topped the United Nations' list of most populated countries, ever since the UN began collecting population data in 1950. The year before, China's population shrank for the first time since 1960. In 2016, Beijing ended its strict "one-child policy," imposed in the 1980s amid overpopulation fears, and began letting couples have three children in 2021. China faces an impending demographic decline, as its workforce ages and fertility rates decrease.

Meanwhile, the United States is in the third position with an estimated population of 340 million.India has not performed a census since 2011, hence there are no fresh official statistics available on its population size. The once-in-a-decade census in India was scheduled to take place in 2021 but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The global population is expected to hit 8.045 billion by mid-2023, according to UN data. (ANI)

