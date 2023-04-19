Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya rescues 22 cattle, spectacles worth Rs 16 lakh

"In its commitment towards making the International Border crime-free, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 22 cattle from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh through the International Border.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on Wednesday said it rescued 22 cattle from the border area of East Khasi Hills, which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh. "In its commitment towards making the International Border crime-free, vigilant troops of 110 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 22 cattle from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh through the International Border," the BSF said in a statement.

"In the night intervening 18th and 19th April 2023, the cattle were being brought towards the international boundary covertly along the banks of river Shella. Acting on a specific tip-off, BSF laid a special ambush and seized all the cattle although miscreants/smugglers fled away from the spot," it added. BSF further mentioned that cattle seized in the operation were handed over to the local police.

In another operation, BSF Meghalaya foiled a smuggling attempt and seized 3,380 spectacles worth Rs 16 lakh. "On the same day troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya foiled a smuggling attempt by seizing 3380 Nos of Spectacles worth Rs 16 Lakh while being smuggled to Bangladesh," it said. (ANI)

