European Commission could enforce Ukrainian grain imports ban in five CEE states until June 5

Further talks will follow. The four countries have all banned Ukrainian grain imports as central and eastern European states come under domestic pressure to shield local farmers.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission aims to enforce a ban of Ukrainian imports of grains and oilseeds until June 5 in five EU states neighbouring Ukraine provided the states withdraw individual bans they have enforced, Romania's agriculture minister said.

"The measure can be taken within 48 hours after states withdraw their unilateral measures," minister Petre Daea told reporters late on Wednesday after talks with European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. Further talks will follow.

The four countries have all banned Ukrainian grain imports as central and eastern European states come under domestic pressure to shield local farmers. Romania has introduced restrictions but stopped short of a ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

