U.S. Treasury takes in $283.5 bln total deposits on tax day -statement

The U.S. Treasury brought in $62.1 billion in individual non-withheld tax electronic receipts on Tuesday, the annual tax filing deadline, compared to $30.7 billion a day earlier, the department's daily financial statement showed on Wednesday.

The collections brought total deposits into the Treasury General Account at the Federal Reserve to $283.53 billion on Tuesday, with a closing balance of $252.55 billion after withdrawals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)