Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

Headlines - Heathrow airport and airlines launch rival appeals over landing fee ruling - Jaguar Land Rover pledges 15 bln stg investment in electric vehicles - Double-digit UK inflation offers little hope for end to cost of living crisis - Pension schemes to target BP's Lund over backtrack on climate pledges Overview - London's Heathrow Airport and two of the UK's biggest airlines have launched separate appeals against the level of landing charges at the hub airport. - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will spend 15 billion pounds ($18.64 billion) over five years rolling out a suite of electric vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 06:40 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Heathrow airport and airlines launch rival appeals over landing fee ruling - Jaguar Land Rover pledges 15 bln stg investment in electric vehicles

- Double-digit UK inflation offers little hope for end to cost of living crisis - Pension schemes to target BP's Lund over backtrack on climate pledges

Overview - London's Heathrow Airport and two of the UK's biggest airlines have launched separate appeals against the level of landing charges at the hub airport.

- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will spend 15 billion pounds ($18.64 billion) over five years rolling out a suite of electric vehicles. - Britain's cost of living crisis is showing no sign of easing after new data showed UK inflation stuck above 10% in March, making it more likely that the Bank of England will increase interest rates next month.

- Five of the UK's largest pension schemes, which together oversee 244 billion pounds in assets, will vote against the reappointment of BP plc's chair Helge Lund in a growing revolt among key shareholders over the oil company's decision to slow planned cuts in fossil fuel production and carbon emissions. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023