PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Heathrow airport and airlines launch rival appeals over landing fee ruling - Jaguar Land Rover pledges 15 bln stg investment in electric vehicles

- Double-digit UK inflation offers little hope for end to cost of living crisis - Pension schemes to target BP's Lund over backtrack on climate pledges

Overview - London's Heathrow Airport and two of the UK's biggest airlines have launched separate appeals against the level of landing charges at the hub airport.

- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will spend 15 billion pounds ($18.64 billion) over five years rolling out a suite of electric vehicles. - Britain's cost of living crisis is showing no sign of easing after new data showed UK inflation stuck above 10% in March, making it more likely that the Bank of England will increase interest rates next month.

- Five of the UK's largest pension schemes, which together oversee 244 billion pounds in assets, will vote against the reappointment of BP plc's chair Helge Lund in a growing revolt among key shareholders over the oil company's decision to slow planned cuts in fossil fuel production and carbon emissions. ($1 = 0.8046 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)