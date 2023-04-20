Left Menu

Gold bars worth Rs 75 lakh recovered from aircraft's toilet at IGI Airport

The officials said that the total value appraised for the recovered gold bars comes to Rs 74,92,954.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:27 IST
Gold bars worth Rs 75 lakh recovered from aircraft's toilet at IGI Airport
Visual of gold bars recovered by the officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three gold bars worth around Rs 75 lakh were recovered from the toilet of an international flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, customs officials said on Wednesday. "On the basis of input received and further developed by customs officers at IGI Airport, an aircraft used for international flights was searched upon completion of its international trip at Terminal 3 of IGI in New Delhi on April 17," the customs officials on Wednesday.

During the search, customs officers found two objects affixed/stuck with adhesive tape on the upper side panel of the starboard side lavatory of the flight. "Upon removal and unwrapping, one rectangular gold bar and two unevenly shaped gold bars were recovered, collectively weighing 1400 grams were recovered," a senior customs official said.

The officials further added that the total value appraised for the recovered gold bars comes to Rs 74,92,954. The gold, along with its packing material, has been seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigation is underway, the officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023