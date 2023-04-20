Left Menu

Maharashtra: 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals activated amid rise in cases, says Minister

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:29 IST
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said on Wednesday. He also urged people to wear masks and called it an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking to the reporters, Mahajan said, "Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. As of today, more than 5,000 beds, more than 2,000 ventilators available for Covid patients and 62 Liquid Medical Oxygen and 37 PSA plants are functional". "In the same way 2000 jumbo and 6000 small oxygen cylinders are also prepared. Every medical college has covid testing facilities and in a day medical colleges can conduct more than 30 thousand covid tests," he added.

Recently, on April 10 and 11, a Covid Mock Drill was also conducted in every college as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The Minister also interacted with the authorities of all government medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

A review meeting was held on Wednesday under Mahajan along with the Deans of all the Government Medical Colleges and the officers of the Medical Education Department regarding the increasing incidence of Covid. Minister Mahajan instructed all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals.

The number of Covid cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1100 new cases and four fatalities. 10,542 new cases were also recorded across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

