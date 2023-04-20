Left Menu

Indian Army, Tezpur University sign MoU on Chinese language training for Army personnel

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University on Wednesday for training the Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 07:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 07:58 IST
Indian Army, Tezpur University sign MoU on Chinese language training for Army personnel
Indian Army, Tezpur University sign MoU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Army and Tezpur University on Wednesday for training the Indian Army personnel in the Chinese language. Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, Defence PRO of Guwahati said that the course will be for a duration of 16 weeks and will be conducted at Tezpur University.

"The MoU was signed by HQ 4 Corps on behalf of the Indian Army and The Registrar, Tezpur University in presence of the Vice Chancellor Prof SN Singh," Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said. Tezpur University established in 1994 by an act of parliament as a central university is one the pioneers in the North East in the teaching of foreign languages including Chinese with highly qualified faculty.

He further said that this Chinese language course will improve the in-house Mandarin expertise and empower the army personnel to engage with the Chinese Military personnel as and when the situation demands. "With improved Chinese language skills, the army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner. It will also help in better exchange of viewpoints and understanding of the Chinese PLA's version of their activities during various interactions such as Commander Level talks, Flag Meetings, Joint Exercises and Border Personnel Meetings etc.," the Defence PRO based in Guwahati said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023