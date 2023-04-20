Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CID conducts searches at 7 branches of Margadarsi Chit Funds

"These search operations were undertaken as part of an investigation into the cases registered by AP-CID against seven branches of MCFPL under sections 420, 409, 120(B), 477(A) read with 34 IPC and Sec 5 of APPDFE Act-1999 and Sec 76, 79 of Chit Funds Act 1982," an official release stated.

Andhra Pradesh CID conducts searches at 7 branches of Margadarsi Chit Funds
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday conducted search operations at seven branches of the Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited (MCFPL) across the State. "These search operations were undertaken as part of an investigation into the cases registered by AP-CID against seven branches of MCFPL under sections 420, 409, 120(B), 477(A) read with 34 IPC and Sec 5 of APPDFE Act-1999 and Sec 76, 79 of Chit Funds Act 1982," an official release stated.

During the searches, the book of accounts and documents including electronic documents pertaining to the case were scrutinized, the release stated. Further investigation is underway, it stated.

Earlier on March 28, the Andhra Pradesh's CID served notices to Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the Chairman of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited and his daughter-in-law and Managing Director Sailaja Cherukuri in connection with the Chit fund scam. As per the notice, the said persons have been asked to be present at their residence/office on March 29 or March 31 or April 3 or April 6 and cooperate with the investigation.

Last November, Andhra Pradesh's Registration and Stamps Department said that there have been malpractices in the functioning of chit fund companies in the state and show cause notice would be issued to those who have violated the rules. V Ramakrishna, Inspector General (Registration and Stamps Department) had said forensic auditing will be carried out in Margadarshi chit fund companies at a press conference.

The official had said that the Stamps and Registrations Regulatory Authority will be the nodal agency for chit-fund institutions and carry out regular inspections. He had said the department conducted inspections at 12 chit fund companies on October 21, five organisations were inspected on October 31 and 18 units were inspected on November 15. He had said a total of 35 units have been inspected.

Ramakrishna had said that irregularities included using money borrowed through chit fund for "other purposes" "Showcause notices will be issued to companies that have violated the rules, including the guidelines of the company. We will take further action after getting the reply to the show cause notices," he had said. (ANI)

