Left Menu

China hog farmers to return to profit by end of Q2 - official

China's hog farmers are set to make profits by the end of the second quarter, an agriculture official said on Thursday, as feed prices fall and consumption picks up. Hog prices in the world's top pork producer have slumped this year, weighed down by large slaughter volumes during the period of weak demand after the Lunar New Year holiday. He added that a sow herd of 43.05 million pigs at the end of March was still within a reasonable range.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 08:46 IST
China hog farmers to return to profit by end of Q2 - official

China's hog farmers are set to make profits by the end of the second quarter, an agriculture official said on Thursday, as feed prices fall and consumption picks up.

Hog prices in the world's top pork producer have slumped this year, weighed down by large slaughter volumes during the period of weak demand after the Lunar New Year holiday. But consumption is due to improve during the upcoming Labour day and Dragonboat festival holidays, Zeng Yande, chief agronomist at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said in a news briefing.

"Hog farming is expected to turn losses into profits by the end of the second quarter," said Zeng. He added that a sow herd of 43.05 million pigs at the end of March was still within a reasonable range. The number is 0.9% lower than February but higher than the ideal number of 41 million.

Zeng also said that the disease situation in the country's hog herd was "generally stable", and described recent reports of outbreaks in the north as "hype".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023