Left Menu

Drones with night vision cameras to keep an eye on Maharashtra prisons

A decision in this regard has been taken up by the Maharashtra State Prisons Department, according to which the project will be implemented in 12 major prisons of the state in the first phase.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 08:51 IST
Drones with night vision cameras to keep an eye on Maharashtra prisons
12 prisons in Maharashtra will be monitored by drone cameras. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drones with night vision cameras will be deployed to ensure security, surveillance, and monitor the movements of inmates in prisons across Maharashtra prisons, an official said on Thursday. A decision in this regard has been taken up by the Maharashtra State Prisons Department, according to which the project will be implemented in 12 major prisons of the state in the first phase.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Prison) Amitabh Gupta, the use of drones has been given priority to strengthening the security of prisons. "The drones will monitor sensitive areas in different prisons, including during nighttime. The aim is to provide updates on the happenings and movements of prisoners," he said.

Enumerating the places where the project will be first applicable, the official said that it will include Nashik, Thane, and Nagpur among other cities. "The practical application of drones will start in Yerwada, Kolhapur, Nashik, Sambhaji Nagar, Thane, Amravati, Nagpur, Kalyan and Chandrapur. The state government has given priority to the use of drones, as per the orders issued by the Central Home Ministry," he said.

The ADGP said that Maharashtra has become the second state after Uttar Pradesh to use drone cameras for the security of prisons. "In addition to the use of drones for surveillance over prisons, special efforts are being made to ensure the safety of inmates. Drones will play an important role in monitoring these efforts," he said.

"As a result, eight central and two district prisons will be monitored by drones," the official added. All the drones which are developed are equipped with night vision cameras and are fully indigenous. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023