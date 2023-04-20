Left Menu

Bear trapped in well for hours in Kerala; rescue attempts become complicated as animal goes under water

Attempts by Forest officials at the site and locals to reach the bear and bring it onto a net dropped into the well were not successful due to the depth of the water, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

A giant bear fell into a well in a residential area here on Thursday with attempts to rescue the animal taking an unexpected turn as it went under the water, after being tranquilised, raising doubts of whether it could be brought out alive. Attempts by Forest officials at the site and locals to reach the bear and bring it onto a net dropped into the well were not successful due to the depth of the water, according to visuals shown on TV channels. According to officials, the bear was trapped inside the well since around 12.30 AM. The animal reportedly fell inside it while trying to catch a chicken. The visuals of the rescue attempts showed the first tranquiliser dart missing the bear and it was successful only on the second try. The veterinarian who darted the bear told reporters here the animal was physically healthy, but it would mentally disturbed as it was trapped inside the well for several hours and also because of the huge crowd that had gathered to see the rescue attempts. However, after it was darted, the bear which was trapped inside the well for over nine hours, went under the water and did not come up. As forest officials and locals could not bring the bear back onto the net, they decided to pump out the water from the well using two motors.

