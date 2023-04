India confident Apple can nearly triple investment, exports in coming years - minister

Apple could double or triple its investments in India and exports from the country in the coming years, the deputy IT minister told Reuters on Thursday.

"I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, after meeting the company's CEO in New Delhi on Wednesday.

