India confident Apple can nearly triple investment, exports in coming years - minister

Apple could double or triple its investments in India and exports from the country in the coming years, the deputy IT minister told Reuters on Thursday. "I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, after meeting the company's CEO in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:27 IST
Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apple could double or triple its investments in India and exports from the country in the coming years, the deputy IT minister told Reuters on Thursday.

"I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs - doubling and tripling over coming years," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, after meeting the company's CEO in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

