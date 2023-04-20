Thick blanket of snow covers Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham

The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district was covered in a thick blanket of snow on Thursday, amid fresh snowfall in the region starting late on Wednesday night. The Badrinath Dham, part of the 'Char Dham' pilgrimage yatra, located in Garhwal hill tracks in the Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River was seen enveloped in snow on Thursday morning.

Even as the popular pilgrimage site, covered in snow, made for a pretty picture, the fresh burst of snow brought with it a biting chill sweeping the lower reaches of the Dham. The temple's reopening date after the winter break is set for April 27, and preparations for the 'Char Dham Yatra' is in final stage.

Along with Badrinath, there has been heavy snowfall in the Gangotri Dham. Due to the fresh snowfall, the Badrinath temple and its surroundings were also covered with a blanket of snow.

Notably, the Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Gangotri Dham on April 22. With the Char Dham Yatra set to start in Uttarakhand after two days, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, secretary, of the state health department, issued a health advisory for pilgrims on Wednesday.

The health advisory is issued in view of the increasing effect of Corona and the weather in the high Himalayan region. In the guidelines issued by the government, it has been said that all the pilgrimage sites are located in the high Himalayan region, whose height is more than 2,700 metres above sea level. Travellers in those places can be affected by extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, the guidelines (Health Advisory) should be followed for a smooth and safe journey for all the pilgrims.

"Senior Citizens, people with comorbidities, and those who had suffered from COVID-19 in the past should consider postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage," said the advisory. "Patients suffering from heart diseases, respiratory ailments, diabetes, and hypertension should be extra cautious while undertaking travel to high altitudes, added the government health advisory.

People who witness headaches, drowsiness, and nausea-like symptoms during the Yatra are advised to seek immediate medical assistance. "Avoid consumption of alcohol and other drugs and refrain from smoking. Also, keep yourself well hydrated and avoid travelling on empty stomach," added the advisory.

Further informing about the National Ambulance Service, the advisory said, "In case of emergencies, Helpline numbers [108 - National Ambulance Service and 104- Uttarakhand Health Helpline] can be contacted." The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)