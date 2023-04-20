Left Menu

Bhupender Yadav releases two cubs in arena of white tiger enclosure at Delhi Zoo

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released two cubs of a white tiger in Zoological Park, Mathura Road, New Delhi on Thursday. Both cubs are 6-7 months old--male and female.

Bhupender Yadav releases white tiger cubs in Zoological park's enclosure (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday released two cubs in the arena of white tiger enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi. The two cubs, including a male and a female, are nearly eight months old, and the Union Minister has named female cub as "Avani" meaning earth & male cub as "Vyom" which means universe.

The parentage consists of father Vijay and mother tigress Sita. Tigress Sita delivered these cubs on 24.08.2022. Now these two cubs, one male and one female, are about 8 months old.

These cubs till now were kept in night shelter and in the side kraal during day time with their mother. As the cubs need more area for their movement they are being released in the bigger area i.e. arena in visitor display.

The new inmates of Delhi Zoo were released in the arena of the white tiger enclosure and looked active and vigilant. Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General of Forest told the media that the two cubs were born and living in the Zoological park Mathura Road Delhi.

"Today Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav released them in a big enclosure," he said. Goyal further said that Central Zoo Authority is monitoring the cub's movement. "It is being looked at as per world standards protocol," he said.

There are currently several hundred white tigers in captivity across the globe, with more than one hundred located in India alone. India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger', which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

