Left Menu

J-K: Landslide on Srinagar-Sonamarg road, no casualties reported

According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 11:29 IST
J-K: Landslide on Srinagar-Sonamarg road, no casualties reported
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Rezin, Ganderbal district on Thursday which led to blockage of the Srinagar-Sonamarg road, the officials said. According to the police, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

Meanwhile, Kangan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with Tehsildar Gund and the Police team from Gund police station have reached the spot. Traffic has been diverted via Zirpora Road and roads will be cleared with the help of Beacon authorities, the police informed.

More details are awaited. On Wednesday, a landslide occurred near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which led to the blocking of a road, district officials informed.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. "A landslide was caused by torrential rain which led to the blocking of the road between Pahalgam and Chandanwari road which was later cleared by District administration Anantnag and Municipal council Pahalgam," an official said.

District authorities further informed that traffic has been restored on the route. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023