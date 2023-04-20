Puducherry Lt Governor Soundararajan hosts Iftar party

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday hosted an Iftar party at Raj Nivas in the Union Territory. "Happy to host the 'IFTAR' celebration at Raj Nivas, Puducherry. Alongside Honb CM, Speaker, Ministers, MLAs, Officials, Wakf Board members, Immam & dignitaries from IslamicCommunity & political party leaders. On this occasion let's promote the message of the Brotherhood," Puducherry Lt Governor tweeted.

UT's Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers, legislators belonging to the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC), Waqf Board members, dignitaries from Islamic Community and political party leaders were present at the event. During Ramzan, people have two main meals - the 'suhoor' or 'sehri' just before dawn and the 'iftar' after sunset.

According to Islamic beliefs, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

