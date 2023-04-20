UK engineer Babcock warns on hit from Royal Navy frigate contract

British engineering company Babcock warned it may need to take a hit of up to 100 million pounds ($124 million) on a contract to build frigates for the Royal Navy after inflation sent costs soaring since the project started in 2019. The contract, named Type 31, marred an otherwise positive update from Babcock, which said profit for the 12 months to the end of March would meet expectations and it expected to reinstate its dividend in 2024.

Babcock said on Thursday it was seeking to claw back the extra costs, resulting from "material macroeconomic changes", from its customer, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD). Britain's inflation rate remains in double digits after hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, with industrial companies suffering from rises in the price of steel and energy.

Inflation plus the demands of replacing weapons and ammunition sent to Ukraine has put the UK's defence budget under pressure. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in March

pledged an extra 5 billion pounds for defence. Without any recovery of costs, the contract, which is for five frigates at an average production cost of 250 million pounds per ship, would be loss-making, said Babcock.

It has started a resolution process that could result in an arbitration after talks with the MoD to reach agreement failed. It warned it would need to take a one-off provision of between 50 million pounds and 100 million pounds to be recognised in its 2023 results, in the worst case scenario.

It has so far recognised 600 million pounds of revenue but no profit on the programme, which runs to 2028. The first ship, HMS Venturer, is expected to be completed this December. Babcock said the ship design remained attractive and it was in active discussions with prospective export customers. ($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

