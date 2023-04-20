Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped from boarding flight in Amritsar

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from boarding a flight from Amritsar on Thursday. According to police sources, Kirandeep Kaur was on her way to board a flight when she was stopped reportedly by the Immigration department.

"Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration department," Punjab Police source said. Punjab police have been on a chase to nab Amritpal Singh since March.

More details are awaited. In a breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt for fugitive Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab police on Saturday arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

"Punjab police arrested 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's main aide Joga Singh from Sirhind. He was arrested in a joint operation by Amritsar police rural and Hoshiyarpur police," DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav said at a press briefing on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)