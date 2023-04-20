Delhi HC orders Youtube channel to immediately remove content spreading fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan's health

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed various entities operating channels on YouTube to immediately remove/take down all the video/images/identical content spreading fake news about the health of Aaradhya Bachchan's health. The Court of Justice C Harishankar also observed that every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be it a child of a celebrity or of the common person. Circulation of misleading information about a child especially as regards physical and mental health is completely intolerable in law.

Court noted that the plaintiff Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Bollywood Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwary Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. After going through the detailed submissions, Justice C Harishankar issued summons to Google LLC and several entities operating channels on YouTube. The bench while issuing interim directions said, Google LLC is duty-bound in law to ensure strict compliance with the entire statutory regime relating to intermediaries with which it is governed which includes IT Rules 2021.

The bench also directed to Centre government through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to ensure disabling of access to block access to content uploaded by defendants naming Bollywood Time, Bollywood Chingari, Bolly Station HD, Bollywood Station, Bollywood Shine, Bolly Pakora, Bolly Samosa, Bolly ocean and Hollywood Stars as well as to any other similar videos or clips containing similar content on the plaintiff bringing it to their notice. Court further added that if the plaintiff (Abhishek Bachchan) brings to Google's notice any other video uploaded on the YouTube platform dealing with the physical health of Aaradhya, it will immediately proceed to take down the said URL.

While passing directions on interim application by the Plaintiffs (Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan), the court says prima facie case in favour of the Plaintiffs and against the Defendants justifying the grant of ad interim relief. Appearing for Bachchan's Dayan Krishnan submitted that the reputation of a public person has become child's play in the age of social media. Which is resulting here a child having to suffer.

Bollywood Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his Minor Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have moved a suit in Delhi High Court against various entities operating channels on YouTube for allegedly using videos, and images of members of the Bachchan family and spreading fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan's health. The suit stated that videos circulated on various entities operating channels on YouTube, are absolutely false.

The Defendants have not obtained any consent nor have any right or license to use the Plaintiffs' images or provide news to the public regarding Aaradhya 's health or other aspects of the personal and private life of the plaintiff and other members of the Bachchan family. The suit stated that it is being filed on account of the violation of the right to privacy of the Plaintiffs, especially Plaintiff (Aaradhya Bachchan) who is a minor child of only 11 years of age, and whose mental and physical well-being stands to suffer grave harm if such videos and content continue to be accessible to the public.

The Plaintiff (Aaradhya Bachchan) is in good health, has not been hospitalized, and was very much in public events with her mother, at the time of the creation or uploading of such videos, stated the suit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)