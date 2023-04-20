London's FTSE 100 slips as commodity stocks drag

The UK's FTSE 100 index slipped on Thursday, tracking weakness in oil and mining stocks as commodity prices fell amid concerns over further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat, as of 0837 GMT. "(There) is a concern that the central bank rate hikes are not yet over, given the fact that inflation still appears to be stubborn," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Concerns about global growth are rising and that's why you see the likes of energy, materials and basic industries falling back." Oil giants BP Plc and Shell Plc lost 0.6% and 0.2% respectively, with crude prices falling against the dollar as rate hike fears hurt growth and weighed on fuel demand.

Base metal miners lost 0.7%, with shares of Antofagasta Plc down 3.6%, leading declines. Limiting losses, lenders were up 0.5%, taking cues from upbeat U.S. bank earnings.

The FTSE 100 was on a winning streak until recently, with commodity stocks tracking firm crude and metal prices. Concerns over rate hikes in the world's largest economy, however, have hit investor sentiment. Among other major movers, Segro Plc gained 3.1% after the warehousing specialist said it was witnessing strong occupier demand from a diverse range of customers amid limited supplies in the market. The real estate investment trust sector was up 1.4%.

Hochschild Mining dropped 12.2% after the miner reported a nearly 35% fall in annual adjusted core profit. Shares of engineering company Babcock International Group Plc fell 1.9% on a 100 million pound ($124.4 million)charge.

Meanwhile, investors await the UK's consumer confidence data due later in the day. ($1 = 0.8036 pounds)

