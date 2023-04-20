Hungary could put new project company in charge of nuclear plant expansion -govt
A planned amendment to Hungary's contract with Russia for the expansion of its Paks nuclear plant could put a project company in charge of the expansion project, instead of Rosatom, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
Gulyas told a news conference that the changes to the contract, flagged by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto last week in Moscow, would not affect the price and interest rates on a loan agreed with Russia in 2014 when the contract was awarded to Rosatom.
