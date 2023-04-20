Left Menu

UP CM Yogi condoles deaths in Badaun road accident

Three persons were killed while another was injured when a pick-up van collided with a truck Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway in Badaun district on Thursday morning.

ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 15:49 IST
UP CM Yogi condoles deaths in Badaun road accident
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed grief after three people died in a road accident in the Badaun district. Three persons were killed while another was injured when a pick-up van collided with a truck Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway in Badaun district on Thursday morning.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences. CM Yogi also directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023