Fire breaks out at firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli
A fire broke out at a firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Thursday afternoon.
ANI | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:16 IST
A massive fire broke out at a firecracker company in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Thursday afternoon. Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started the operation.
No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident so far. More details are awaited.
Earlier, a fire broke out in a local train at Botad Railway Station in Gujarat on Monday (April 17). The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad today evening. No injuries were reported during the incident. (ANI)
