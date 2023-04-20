Left Menu

Cabinet briefed about state of electricity and progress on Energy Action Plan

“The meeting discussed short and medium-term measures to ensure energy security, taking into account our immediate energy needs,” said Government acting spokesperson, Michael Currin, on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:31 IST
The Energy Action Plan was developed through extensive consultation and endorsed by energy experts as providing the best and fastest path towards energy security. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has been briefed about the current state of the electricity system as well as progress on the Energy Action Plan.

Cabinet noted the presentation by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa and directed that a further assessment of the electricity situation and measures be taken and addressed at the next NECOM meeting that will be convened as speedily as possible.

Government continues to implement the country’s Energy Action Plan in earnest, with the long-term goal of securing continuous, credible energy supply.

To respond to the severe impact of load shedding on households, small businesses, and the economy as a whole, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a range of measures in July 2022 to improve the performance of existing power stations and add new generation capacity as quickly as possible.

The Energy Action Plan was developed through extensive consultation and endorsed by energy experts as providing the best and fastest path towards energy security.

While Government understands the frustration and the inconvenience that loadshedding is causing, it has reiterated that loadshedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.

Government has assured citizens that work is underway to improve the performance of power stations to reduce stages of load shedding while driving work to bring more capacity onto the grid as quickly as possible.

According to Government, progress has been made in several areas since the adoption of the Energy Action Plan.

These include the relaxation of some requirements, which will enable quicker procurement, and the removal of licensing requirements for generation projects to enable private investment. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

