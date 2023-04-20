KOLKATA TEA QUOTATION

(All prices in Rs/Kg on the basis of Sale-15) CATEGORY: CTC Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 280.00-330.00 :: 280.00-310.00 Good Assam : 230.00-280.00 :: 250.00-280.00 Medium Assam : 180.00-230.00 :: Unquoted Good Dooars : 280.00-330.00 :: 290.00-330.00 rest all unquoted ------ ORTHODOX : Whole leaf - Brokens - Fannings Best Assam : 350.00-380.00 :: 260.00-280.00 :: 210.00-230.00 Good Assam : 320.00-350.00 :: 240.00-260.00 :: 180.00-210.00 Medium Assam : 290.00-320.00 :: 220.00-240.00 :: 150.00-180.00 rest all unquoted.

----- DUST : Best Assam : 270.00-310.00 Good Assam : 220.00-270.00 Medium Assam : 180.00-230.00 rest all unquoted ----

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)