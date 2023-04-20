KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:51 IST
We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-16 and Sale-15 of 2023.
CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale16--Sale15) CTC Leaf : 24,987 :: 22,532 ORTHODOX Leaf : 38,076 :: 18,750 DARJEELING Leaf : 314 :: 405 Dust : 7,133 :: 2,937 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-16 & Sale 15) CTC Leaf : 8,00,552 :: 7,09,177 ORTHODOX : 9,85,980 :: 4,80,946 DARJEELING : 5,410 :: 7,796 DUST : 2,52,447 :: 98,631 (more)
