Left Menu

KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:51 IST
KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

We give below the comparative figures regarding offerings, demand, average price and buyers during Kolkata Tea Sale-16 and Sale-15 of 2023.

CATEGORY OFFERINGS PACKAGES(Sale16--Sale15) CTC Leaf : 24,987 :: 22,532 ORTHODOX Leaf : 38,076 :: 18,750 DARJEELING Leaf : 314 :: 405 Dust : 7,133 :: 2,937 CATEGORY OFFERED QUANTITY(In Kg.Sale-16 & Sale 15) CTC Leaf : 8,00,552 :: 7,09,177 ORTHODOX : 9,85,980 :: 4,80,946 DARJEELING : 5,410 :: 7,796 DUST : 2,52,447 :: 98,631 (more)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023