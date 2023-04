BRIEF-Low-Carbon Ammonia Shipment For Power Generation Dispatched From Saudi Arabia To Japan - Statement

SAUDI ARAMCO: * FIRST ACCREDITED LOW-CARBON AMMONIA SHIPMENT FOR POWER GENERATION DISPATCHED FROM SAUDI ARABIA TO JAPAN - STATEMENT

* ARAMCO, FOC, SABIC AN, MOL, AND JOE COLLABORATE TO DELIVER IMPORTANT MILESTONE - STATEMENT * PROJECT SUPPORTS JAPAN’S AMBITIONS TO HARNESS AMMONIA AS A LOWER-CARBON ENERGY SOLUTION - STATEMENT Source: () Further company coverage:

